Senators' Mike Condon: Starting Thursday in Tampa Bay
Condon will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Lightning.
Condon struggled in his last outing, surrendering five goals on 33 shots en route to a 6-5 loss to the Panthers on Tuesday. The 26-year-old backstop will look to bounce back in a road matchup with a struggling Lightning team that has lost five of its last six games.
