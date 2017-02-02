Condon will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Lightning.

Condon struggled in his last outing, surrendering five goals on 33 shots en route to a 6-5 loss to the Panthers on Tuesday. The 26-year-old backstop will look to bounce back in a road matchup with a struggling Lightning team that has lost five of its last six games.

