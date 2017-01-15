Condon made 23 saves in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

This was the first time Condon had allowed more than three goals since Dec. 27. He's been outstanding for the Sens and has eased the sting of losing Craig Anderson. It remains to be seen what role Condon will have when Anderson returns, but right now, he's a solid own. Anderson's situation is unpredictable and Condon could remain the starter for some time. And he entered Saturday's game with a 2.29 GAA and .921 save percentage.