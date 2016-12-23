Senators' Mike Condon: Stops 24 in overtime win
Condon stopped 24 of 25 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Ducks.
For the second straight season, Condon is surprisingly being asked to handle a starter's workload for an extended period. He has excelled in that role this time around, winning four straight while bringing his season record up to 8-3-2. That strong record is due to a 2.20 GAA and .924 save percentage, as the second-year pro continues to blow away expectations.
