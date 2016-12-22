Senators' Mike Condon: Tending twine Thursday
Condon will be in goal against the Ducks on Thursday, TSN 1200 reports.
Condon has made 10 straight appearances, including one in relief, and he should continue seeing a heavy workload with backup Andrew Hammond (ankle) week-to-week. Over that span, Condon has logged a 2.54 GAA along with a 5-2-2 record, including a shutout victory over Florida. The Ducks come in with an average of 2.76 goals per game, but just two wins in their last five outings.
More News
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Gives up three, beats 'Hawks anyway•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Picks up win in relief appearance Sunday•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Gets first win since Dec. 7•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Preparing to face New Jersey•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Drops shootout loss to San Jose•