Condon will be in goal against the Ducks on Thursday, TSN 1200 reports.

Condon has made 10 straight appearances, including one in relief, and he should continue seeing a heavy workload with backup Andrew Hammond (ankle) week-to-week. Over that span, Condon has logged a 2.54 GAA along with a 5-2-2 record, including a shutout victory over Florida. The Ducks come in with an average of 2.76 goals per game, but just two wins in their last five outings.