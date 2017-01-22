Senators' Mike Condon: Turns away 31 and gets shootout win
Condon made 31 saves and stopped three of four players in the shootout in a 3-2 win over Toronto on Saturday night.
He has won three straight and is 5-1 in his last six starts. Condon will continue to guard the twine tent until Craig Andersen returns in early February. Wring out everything you can from Condon before then -- his 2.34 GAA and .920 save percentage are solid stats for a fantasy starter.
