Condon made 31 saves and stopped three of four players in the shootout in a 3-2 win over Toronto on Saturday night.

He has won three straight and is 5-1 in his last six starts. Condon will continue to guard the twine tent until Craig Andersen returns in early February. Wring out everything you can from Condon before then -- his 2.34 GAA and .920 save percentage are solid stats for a fantasy starter.