Condon will be in goal Sunday for a road start against the Capitals.

This will be Ottawa's last game before its five-day bye week. Condon's started 14 of 16 games for the Senators this season, winning half of those contests and chugging along with a .915 save percentage. Surprisingly, Alexander Ovechkin and Co. have struggled to score at the pace we're accustomed to seeing, as the Capitals currently rank 15th in the league offensively. This means you shouldn't automatically shy away from Condon in his next start.