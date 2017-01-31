Condon will make his 25th consecutive appearance in goal - and his 15th straight start- on Tuesday against the Panthers, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

One of Condon's four shutouts this season came against the Panthers back on Dec. 3, as he stopped all 24 shots he faced. The Senators are also 21-9 in their past 30 trips to Sunrise, so Condon is a solid fantasy start in seasonal pools and DFS play. He'll continue to start, with Andrew Hammond as the backup, until Craig Anderson (personal) works his way back into game shape.