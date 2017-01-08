Senators' Mike Condon: Will start in goal Sunday
Condon will tend twine in Sunday's game against Edmonton.
In two games since the beginning of 2017, Condon has been hot, stopping 45 of 48 shots with a 1.54 GAA. Unfortunately for him, the Oilers rank in the top 10 in both shots and goals per game, so he will need to weather an offensive onslaught to continue his budding hot streak.
