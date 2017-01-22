Condon will be between the pipes in Sunday's matchup with Columbus.

The 26-year-old has been sharp in 2017, with a .929 save percentage and a 2.13 GAA in eight games since the ball dropped. Despite playing on Saturday, he will stay in goal for the second game of the back-to-back with the All-Star break coming later this week to give him a chance to rest up. The Blue Jackets have dropped five of their last nine after winning 16 straight, but still rank fourth in the league in goals per game with 3.24, so Condon will need to stop one of the league's best offenses to stay hot.