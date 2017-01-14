Condon is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs, his 18th consecutive appearance, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Condon has been a godsend for the Sens this season, and he has emerged as an outstanding fantasy option thanks to his 2.25 GAA. He has been even better at home, posting a 6-2-3 record with a 1.88 GAA and .935 save percentage. Both of his shutouts have come on home ice, too. Condon gets his first taste of the rivalry against the Maple Leafs.