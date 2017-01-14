Senators' Mike Condon: Will tend net Saturday vs. Toronto
Condon is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs, his 18th consecutive appearance, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.
Condon has been a godsend for the Sens this season, and he has emerged as an outstanding fantasy option thanks to his 2.25 GAA. He has been even better at home, posting a 6-2-3 record with a 1.88 GAA and .935 save percentage. Both of his shutouts have come on home ice, too. Condon gets his first taste of the rivalry against the Maple Leafs.