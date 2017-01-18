Condon allowed four goals on 23 shots and yet came away with a win in St. Louis on Tuesday.

Condon hasn't offered a great degree of protection in the Ottawa net lately, as he's been punctured for 22 goals and a save percentage just shy of .900 over his last eight starts. He's managed to come away with three wins in that span, but he still hasn't been fun to own over these last few weeks. Of course, highs and lows are to be expected here -- after all, he's a relatively inexperienced netminder who's posted surprisingly good (but also potentially unsustainable) results with Craig Anderson out indefinitely due to his wife's illness.