Senators' Mike Hoffman: Back on scoresheet with two power-play points
Hoffman notched a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-2 road win over the Lightning.
It took Hoffman a bit of time to round into form this year -- he picked up just seven points and a minus-6 rating in his first 16 games -- but since a two-game injury absence in mid-November, he's been as consistent as they come in terms of getting on the scoresheet. Over his last 28 games, Hoffman has a sparkling total of 30 points split evenly between goals and helpers -- including 14 power-play points as well as a plus-14 rating. That's money in the bank for fantasy owners.
