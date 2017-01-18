Senators' Mike Hoffman: Cashes in twice against Blues

Hoffman scored a power-play goal in the second period and the game-winning goal in the third frame of Tuesday's 6-4 win over St. Louis, finishing plus-3 with five shots.

He just continues trending upward along with fellow sniper Mark Stone. Hoffman's got a four-game point streak going (four goals, two helpers and a plus-6 rating), and he's on pace for a point total in the mid-60s. It seems quite reasonable to expect he'll at least end up matching last year's 59 points, and he already has more power play points (14) than he notched last year (13) -- in 40 fewer games.