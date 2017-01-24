Senators' Mike Hoffman: Dealing with illness

Hoffman missed morning skate due to an illness, and will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against Washington, TSN's Brent Wallace reports.

It'd be a huge loss for the Senators and fantasy owners alike if Hoffman is unable to go, as the Canadian winger has been red-hot of late, racking up 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in his last 12 games. If Hoffman isn't able to play Tuesday, Zack Smith may get an opportunity to slide into a top-six role against the Capitals.