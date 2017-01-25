Senators' Mike Hoffman: Healthy enough to play

Hoffman (illness) will return to the lineup against the Flames on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Prior to picking up a bug, Hoffman had been on a tear with seven goals in as many contests, adding a pair of helpers along the way. Of those seven tallies, four came on the power play, where the winger if seeing almost 3:12 of ice time per night. Calgary are giving up 2.84 goals per game, which bodes well for the 27-year-old to continue racking up points.