Senators' Mike Hoffman: Helps power Sens past Bruins in Game 3

Hoffman scored two goals -- one with the man advantage -- and registered eight shots on net during Monday's Game 3 win over Boston.

After being held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the series, this was a breakout showing for Hoffman. He's posted three consecutive 20-goal campaigns, and is a key offensive piece for Ottawa. With the offensive monkey off his back, Hoffman could easily parlay Monday's huge outing into a strong stretch. He's notoriously streaky, after all.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...