Senators' Mike Hoffman: Helps power Sens past Bruins in Game 3

Hoffman scored two goals -- one with the man advantage -- and registered eight shots on net during Monday's Game 3 win over Boston.

After being held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the series, this was a breakout showing for Hoffman. He's posted three consecutive 20-goal campaigns, and is a key offensive piece for Ottawa. With the offensive monkey off his back, Hoffman could easily parlay Monday's huge outing into a strong stretch. He's notoriously streaky, after all.