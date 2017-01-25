Senators' Mike Hoffman: Out with illness Tuesday
Hoffman (illness) did not take the ice for pregame warmups, thus ruling him out for Tuesday night's game against Capitals, Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Hoffman, like many players in the NHL and people across North America, is dealing with a bug of some sort and will next have a chance to suit up Thursday against the Flames. Zack Smith figures to see more playing time while Hoffman remains sidelined.
