Senators' Mike Hoffman: Puts up two points in win over Oilers

Hoffman scored a power-play goal and had an assist in Sunday's win over the Oilers.

That's 11 goals and 27 points in 35 games for Hoffman, who continues to produce for an Ottawa team clinging to a playoff spot. The 27-year-old has struck seven times with the man advantage and has delivered in the clutch with three game-winning goals. Hoffman might not match his career-high numbers from last season, but he's a consistent producer who thrives on the power play due to his lethal shot.