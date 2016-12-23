Senators' Mike Hoffman: Scores power-play overtime winner
Hoffman scored the overtime winner on the power play in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Ducks.
Hoffman's only shot of the game was also the most important one. He skated 16:46 in his second game back from a two-game suspension for cross-checking Logan Couture in the head, and is serving as the second-line left winger behind Ryan Dzingel following Ottawa's latest line reshuffling.
More News
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Eligible for Tuesday's contest•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Suspended for two games Friday•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Will talk to league about questionable hit Friday•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Exits early after cross-checking major•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Scores fifth in four games•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Scores fourth goal in two games•