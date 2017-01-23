Senators' Mike Hoffman: Tallies two goals at even strength versus Blue Jackets

Hoffman scored a pair of goals for the second time this week in a 7-6 defeat against the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

The 27-year-old continues to trend upwards, as he has six goals in his last six games. He has 17 goals in 41 contests, which puts him ahead of last season's pace where he scored 29 times in 78 games. With already more penalty minutes and power-play points than last season, Hoffman is set to turn in his best fantasy season yet.