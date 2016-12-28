Senators' Mike Hoffman: Two-helper night in loss

Hoffman picked up a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Rather unusually, low-scoring blueliners Mark Borowiecki and Cody Ceci collected their first goals of the year on long-distance blasts off Hoffman passes. No other Senator went plus-2, so you can safely say that Hoffman deserves the least blame of anyone for this loss. He hadn't picked up a multi-point effort for the entirety of December, but Hoffman's been a pretty reliable scoresheet presence anyway with eight points this month. The 27-year-old winger's fantasy owners are getting what they paid for.