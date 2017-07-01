Thompson (ankle) was inked by the Senators to a two-year, $3.3 million contract, Sens Communications reports.

Thompson spent each of the last three campaigns dressing for the Ducks, but didn't turn that time into a much offensive production. The big-bodied forward specializes in delivering hits, supplying 204 of them during his first year in Anaheim. It's unlikely he will gain fantasy relevance by shifting to Ottawa, but he continues to find work for his efforts. Thompson played through a broken ankle late in the Ducks' playoff run, but he still managed six points in 17 playoff contests and will likely be ready for training camp.

