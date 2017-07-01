Senators' Nate Thompson: Scooped up by Ottawa
Thompson (ankle) was inked by the Senators to a two-year, $3.3 million contract, Sens Communications reports.
Thompson spent each of the last three campaigns dressing for the Ducks, but didn't turn that time into a much offensive production. The big-bodied forward specializes in delivering hits, supplying 204 of them during his first year in Anaheim. It's unlikely he will gain fantasy relevance by shifting to Ottawa, but he continues to find work for his efforts. Thompson played through a broken ankle late in the Ducks' playoff run, but he still managed six points in 17 playoff contests and will likely be ready for training camp.
More News
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: Played through fractured ankle•
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: Will be available for Game 7•
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: No lock to play Game 7•
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: Stays hot with first-period tally•
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: Explodes for three points•
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: Won't play Thursday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...