Senators' Patrick Sieloff: Signs on for another year
Sieloff signed a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old blueliner's entry-level contract just expired with only one NHL game to show for it. It should be said that he was able to score in that appearance, but otherwise, Sieloff has spent most of his time with AHL clubs. He's played in 104 AHL games over the past two seasons and posted four goals and 19 assists, while adding 147 PIM and a minus-21 rating. Ottawa lost defenseman Marc Methot to Vegas in the expansion draft, so that does increase Sieloff's chances of making NHL appearances. Still, the Senators have a solid defensive core, so he'll likely only make emergency recall appearances for the time being.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...