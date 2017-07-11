Sieloff signed a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old blueliner's entry-level contract just expired with only one NHL game to show for it. It should be said that he was able to score in that appearance, but otherwise, Sieloff has spent most of his time with AHL clubs. He's played in 104 AHL games over the past two seasons and posted four goals and 19 assists, while adding 147 PIM and a minus-21 rating. Ottawa lost defenseman Marc Methot to Vegas in the expansion draft, so that does increase Sieloff's chances of making NHL appearances. Still, the Senators have a solid defensive core, so he'll likely only make emergency recall appearances for the time being.