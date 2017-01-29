Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Feeling comfortable in Canada's capital
Dzingel entered the All-Star break with nine goals, 24 points and a plus-5 through 47 games.
Dzingel is on pace for 16 goals and 42 points in his first full season in the NHL. His offense makes him a decent low-end fantasy option in pools of 12 or more teams, and he has posted 46 hits for an added bonus.
