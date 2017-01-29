Dzingel entered the All-Star break with nine goals, 24 points and a plus-5 through 47 games.

Dzingel is on pace for 16 goals and 42 points in his first full season in the NHL. His offense makes him a decent low-end fantasy option in pools of 12 or more teams, and he has posted 46 hits for an added bonus.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola