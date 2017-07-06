Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Headed for arbitration

Dzingel (wrist) opted to file for salary arbitration Wednesday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Despite a solid regular season -- 32 points in 81 outings -- Dzingel vanished in the playoffs as he managed just two goals and one assist in 15 contests. To be fair, the winger was playing through a wrist injury, but fantasy owners no doubt were expecting more out of him. If the 25-year-old can enter the 2017-18 campaign at 100 percent, he has shown enough scoring touch to break through the 40-point threshold.

