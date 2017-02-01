Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Lights lamp twice in Florida
Dzingel posted his 10th and 11th goals of the season in Tuesday's 6-5 loss against the Panthers.
Dzingel is a bit underrated, as he is now on pace for 18 goals and 44 points, which makes him a decent fantasy option for depth in most deeper pools. He also has 46 hits and a plus-6, so he helps out in other categories besides just goals and assists.
