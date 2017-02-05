Dzingel has 24 breakaway chances this season, but he has converted just two of them into goals, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

He is still performing well, but teammate Bobby Ryan suggested Dzingel might be shooting high too much. The way Ryan is going this season, it might not be terribly wise to put stock into his advice. However, Dzingel did light the lamp twice in Tuesday's loss in Florida, and he is on pace for 44 points. Not only does he have decent offensive totals, but his hits and plus-minus rating is also very nice for those in deeper fantasy pools. If he can start converting those breakaway chances for goals on a more frequent basis, that would be a bonus for fantasy owners.