Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Will play Saturday
Dzingel will draw into Saturday's Game 2 against the Bruins, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 reports.
The second-year center was a healthy scratch in Game 1, but the Senators only mustered one goal in a losing effort Wednesday evening, so perhaps Dzingel will give his team a lift offensively. He registered 14 goals and 18 assists in 81 regular-season contests, and was given a bit of power-play ice time (1:20). Dzingel is also an asset defensively, generating a cumulative plus-11 rating over his first two years in the league. Fantasy owners should consider him as a sneaky option in playoff pools coming off his benching in the opener.
