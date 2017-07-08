Senators GM Pierre Dorion said Chabot is "ready to play in the NHL right now," Steve Warne of TSN reports.

Chabot is a highly touted prospect from the blue line. He absolutely shredded QMJHL competition as a member of the Saint John Sea Dogs over the past four seasons, unloading 153 points (34 goals, 119 assists) over 202 regular-season games, and he managed greater than one point per contest in the last two years of playoff action. Chabot's stellar play led to his taking home three pieces of hardware, including the 2017 Guy Lafleur Trophy for postseason MVP. Since Ottawa lost defenseman Marc Methot to the Golden Knights during the expansion draft -- he was subsequently traded to Dallas -- there's suddenly a glaring hole on the back line for the Senators; it appears that Chabot is the frontrunner for the gig.