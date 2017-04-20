Senators' Tom Pyatt: Day-to-day with upper-body ailment
Pyatt (upper body) is considered day-to-day after exiting Wednesday's contest early, TSN 1200 reports.
The Sens are next in action for Game 5 on Friday, so it will be a short turn around for Pyatt to get back to 100 percent. If the winger is unavailable against the Bruins, Tommy Wingels figures to be the leading candidate to slot into the lineup.
