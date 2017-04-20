Senators' Tom Pyatt: Exits Wednesday's Game 4 due to injury
Pyatt (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's Game 4 against the Bruins.
Pyatt sustained the injury in the first period of Wednesday's contest when he took a big hit from Boston's Kevan Miller in the corner. The veteran pivot immediately headed to Ottawa's locker room and never returned. If Pyatt is unavailable for Friday's Game 5, Tommy Wingels may slot back into the lineup.
