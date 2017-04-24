Pyatt (upper body) is expected to be ready for Thursday's Game 1 clash with the Rangers, Dean Brown of TSN 1200 reports.

Pyatt was on the ice for just one shift in Game 4 against the Bruins and has been out of the lineup since. The Sens' are unlikely to turn to the winger for offensive contributions -- he tallied 23 points this season -- but could get a boost from his defensive prowess, specifically on the penalty kill where he averages 2:13 of ice time. Tommy Wingels and Chris Kelly both stepped in during Pyatt's absence and would likely watch from the press box if the Thunder Bay native is ready to go Thursday.