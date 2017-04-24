Senators' Tom Pyatt: Expected to return Thursday
Pyatt (upper body) is expected to be ready for Thursday's Game 1 clash with the Rangers, Dean Brown of TSN 1200 reports.
Pyatt was on the ice for just one shift in Game 4 against the Bruins and has been out of the lineup since. The Sens' are unlikely to turn to the winger for offensive contributions -- he tallied 23 points this season -- but could get a boost from his defensive prowess, specifically on the penalty kill where he averages 2:13 of ice time. Tommy Wingels and Chris Kelly both stepped in during Pyatt's absence and would likely watch from the press box if the Thunder Bay native is ready to go Thursday.
More News
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Out of Game 6 lineup•
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Ruled out Friday•
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Day-to-day with upper-body ailment•
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Exits Wednesday's Game 4 due to injury•
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Sneaks one past Jimmy Howard in win•
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Scores lone goal Sunday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...