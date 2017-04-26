Pyatt's (upper body) status for Thursday's clash with New York will be determined prior to puck drop, Brent Wallace of TSN reports.

Pyatt's availability has fluctuated throughout the week from expected to questionable so fantasy owners will want to check back during warmups Thursday. Considering the winger has just two points in his last 14 outings and 23 on the year, you probably shouldn't expect a significant offensive burst if he is cleared to play.