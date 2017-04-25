Pyatt has been downgraded to questionable for Game 1 against the Rangers on Thursday, as he's dealing with injuries to both his upper and lower body, Dean Brown of TSN 1200 reports.

Based on information that Senators GM Pierre Dorion relayed to Brown on Monday, it initially appeared that Pyatt would be set to play in the opening game of the conference semifinals, but evidently the combination of the upper- and lower-body injuries has his status looking a bit cloudier. Pyatt is a versatile role player counted on for penalty-killing contributions, so while he rarely lights it up offensively to the benefit of fantasy owners, Ottawa could really use him as the playoff competition intensifies.