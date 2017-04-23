Senators' Tom Pyatt: Out of Game 6 lineup
Pyatt (upper body) will sit out Game 6 against the Bruins, Brent Wallace of TSN reports.
Pyatt will sit out his second straight tilt due to the upper-body issue, making his next chance to return either Game 7 or Game 1 of the next round should the Senators close out the series Sunday. He's provided 23 points over 82 games for the Senators this season, making him a potential playoff pool option when healthy in deeper formats.
