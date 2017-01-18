Pyatt notched two assists and finished second among Senators forwards in ice time (17:25) during Tuesday's 6-4 win over St. Louis.

His last multi-point game was almost exactly three months back on Oct. 18, which is only one way of illustrating just how little Pyatt adds for fantasy purposes despite his career-high average ice time (15:41). Here's another way: He has 13 points in 42 games and none on the power play. Don't let his little run of four points in four contests fool you into picking him up outside of very deep formats.