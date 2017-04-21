Pyatt (upper body) will not play in Game 5 against the Bruins on Friday.

Pyatt is a versatile grinder who enjoyed a career year offensively -- including nine goals and 14 helpers during the regular season. According to this latest report, Chris Kelly will take his place in the lineup, but fantasy owners should look elsewhere for a replacement in fantasy pools since we're talking about a fourth-liner.

