Senators' Tom Pyatt: Ruled out Friday
Pyatt (upper body) will not play in Game 5 against the Bruins on Friday.
Pyatt is a versatile grinder who enjoyed a career year offensively -- including nine goals and 14 helpers during the regular season. According to this latest report, Chris Kelly will take his place in the lineup, but fantasy owners should look elsewhere for a replacement in fantasy pools since we're talking about a fourth-liner.
More News
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Day-to-day with upper-body ailment•
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Exits Wednesday's Game 4 due to injury•
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Sneaks one past Jimmy Howard in win•
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Scores lone goal Sunday•
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: In negotiations with team•
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Rare multi-point outburst•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...