Senators' Tom Pyatt: Signs two-year extension with Senators
Pyatt (ankle) signed a two-year contract extension with the Senators on Monday worth an average of $1.1 million per season, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Pyatt is coming off his first campaign with the Senators, where he played a full 82 games, posting 23 points (nine goals), 46 hits and 89 blocked shots. While he did miss a handful of postseason games with both an ankle and upper-body injury, the Senators clearly don't see them as long term issues and he should be good to go by the time training camp opens. Pyatt should continue to operate as a depth option, which may limit his overall upside.
