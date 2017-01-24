Wingels was brought in via trade from San Jose on Tuesday in exchange for minors leaguers Buddy Robinson, Zack Stortini, and a 2017 seventh round pick.

Wingels has underperformed so far this year -- eight points in 37 contests -- and will likely benefit from the change of scenery. The Senators are clearly hoping they get the player who logged 16 goals and 22 helpers during the 2013-14 campaign. The 28-year-old is not expected to arrive in Ottawa until Wednesday, so the earliest he could suit up for his new team would be Thursday against the Flames.