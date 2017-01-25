Wingels is expected to skate with his new teammates Wednesday, and suit up Thursday against the Flames, Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reports.

Hopefully a change of scenery will do Wingels good, although he has just two goals and four points with a minus-2 in 20 games against Eastern Conference teams in this season. Perhaps he'll go out and try to endear himself to his new teammates with a ton of hits, something which has been lacking from his game during the current campaign as opposed to years past.