Stalberg is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, NHL.com reports.

Stalberg pitched in a primary assist over 16:43 of ice time in Friday's Game 5 loss to the Bruins in double-overtime. If he's forced to miss Sunday's road contest, the Senators could opt to play two-way rookie Chris DiDomenico.

