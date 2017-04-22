Senators' Viktor Stalberg: Considered day-to-day
Stalberg is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, NHL.com reports.
Stalberg pitched in a primary assist over 16:43 of ice time in Friday's Game 5 loss to the Bruins in double-overtime. If he's forced to miss Sunday's road contest, the Senators could opt to play two-way rookie Chris DiDomenico.
