Stalberg's (undisclosed) status won't be decided until just before puck drop, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

The winger has a pair of points in the last three games, both assists, and he's been a part of the Senators' 3-2 series lead. If he's not able to go, it will hinder Ottawa's chance of clinching the series in Game 6.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...