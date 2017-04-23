Senators' Viktor Stalberg: Game-time decision Sunday
Stalberg's (undisclosed) status won't be decided until just before puck drop, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
The winger has a pair of points in the last three games, both assists, and he's been a part of the Senators' 3-2 series lead. If he's not able to go, it will hinder Ottawa's chance of clinching the series in Game 6.
