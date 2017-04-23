Stalberg (undisclosed) will slot into the lineup Sunday after not warming up with the team.

The winger bounced in and out of the lineup prior to puck drop but ultimately found his way onto the ice. He only had four points in 18 regular-season games, but has two in the playoffs so far, so his presence could give the Sens enough juice to close out the series.

