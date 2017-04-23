Senators' Viktor Stalberg: Won't play in Game 6
Stalberg (undisclosed) will miss Sunday's tilt against Ottawa, Brent Wallace of TSN reports.
The winger only had four points in 18 NHL games this regular season, but he's heated up in the playoffs and tallied an assist in two of the last three games. With the Senators looking to avoid a Game 7, Stalberg's absence will make beating a hot Tuukka Rask even more difficult.
