Smith scored a power-play goal and fell just one second short of 20 minutes on the ice in Tuesday's win over the Capitals.

He led all Senators forwards in ice time, marking Smith's third occasion exceeding 18 minutes in the last four games. This was a big-time follow-up for the tough forward after he put up a three-point game Sunday and then signed a contract extension Monday. He's clearly not resting on his laurels with the new deal, as he came right out and continued proving that last season's offensive uptick was no fluke. Smith's combo of solid cross-category production in points, PIM, hits and plus-minus gives him a fantasy-friendly profile.