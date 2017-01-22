Smith wants to remain with the Senators, and the team also wants to keep him. He is confident the two sides will find common ground to make deal happen, Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Citizen reports.

Smith will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1 if a deal cannot be worked out. He is helping his cause to secure a nice payday since he is on pace for a career high in points. His previous best was last season when he lit the lamp 25 times and finished with 36 points and a plus-16. Smith is off that goal pace by a wide margin, but his assists are up. His offense and penalty minutes can help fantasy owners in deeper pools.