Smith (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

Smith's presence on the ice will be sorely missed by the Senators, as the 28-year-old pivot had already potted a goal and fired two shots on net before leaving Tuesday's game with an upper-body ailment. The severity of the veteran forward's injury remains unclear, but the Senators should release another update on his status ahead of Thursday's matchup with Detroit.

