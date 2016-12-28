Senators' Zack Smith: Exits Tuesday's contest with injury
Smith (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
Smith's presence on the ice will be sorely missed by the Senators, as the 28-year-old pivot had already potted a goal and fired two shots on net before leaving Tuesday's game with an upper-body ailment. The severity of the veteran forward's injury remains unclear, but the Senators should release another update on his status ahead of Thursday's matchup with Detroit.
