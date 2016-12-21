Smith notched an assist and two hits during Tuesday's 4-3 victory over Chicago.

Smith's increased opportunity has directly affected his production. The winger has averaged 17:28 of ice time in his last three contests, accumulating three goals and three assists to go along with a plus-6 rating. Coach Guy Boucher is clearly riding the hot hand and allowing Smith to feast on the top line. As long as the 28-year-old remains alongside scorers like Derick Brassard and Mark Stone, he'll have plenty of opportunities to reach the scoresheet.

