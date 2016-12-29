Smith (abdomen) is showing on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Smith's absence stings, as he's the type of skater who can do a little bit of everything, including work on the power play and penalty kill. He hasn't missed any games so far, but now he'll be out for the next two before regaining eligibility for a Jan. 7 contest against the Capitals.

