Senators' Zack Smith: Moves to IR
Smith (abdomen) is showing on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Smith's absence stings, as he's the type of skater who can do a little bit of everything, including work on the power play and penalty kill. He hasn't missed any games so far, but now he'll be out for the next two before regaining eligibility for a Jan. 7 contest against the Capitals.
More News
-
Senators' Zack Smith: Out for next two games•
-
Senators' Zack Smith: Exits Tuesday's contest with injury•
-
Senators' Zack Smith: Grabs assist for points in three straight•
-
Senators' Zack Smith: Leads offensive surge against Islanders•
-
Senators' Zack Smith: First two-point game of season•
-
Senators' Zack Smith: Assists on game-winner Tuesday•