Senators' Zack Smith: Nets ninth goal in victory
Smith potted his ninth goal of the season and had an assist in Sunday's win over the Oilers.
Smith recently missed a couple games due to an abdominal strain, but he's healthy now and back to padding the scoresheet. The 28-year-old has scored six times in his last seven outings and is up to 17 points on Ottawa's second line. Smith won't blow you away with his point totals, but he's a strong goal-scorer who plays on the power play and contributes in multiple fantasy categories.
